David Ott, Pleasanton
Over this past weekend, the Democrat-controlled Senate approved another huge lie for the American people with the incorrectly named Inflation Reduction Act. This bill, as the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) pointed out, will actually add to inflation. It will increase taxes on citizens and businesses (which will be passed on to consumers), double the size of the IRS and levy more expensive regulations on the oil and natural gas sector. It allows the government to spend more money that it doesn’t have on programs that we don’t need and adds regulations that cripple businesses. The additional taxes and regulations will force businesses to lay off workers. Economics 101 will tell you the only way to combat inflation is for the government to reduce spending money they do not have and reduce taxes. The inflation reduction bill is a lie.