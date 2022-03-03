Greg Scott, Livermore
The predominate transactional service among international banks and large international financial institutions is SWIFT, which stands for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (the organization prefers no periods in the acronym). Designed in the late 1960's and early 1970's and implemented in 1973 to replace TELEX, which was the teleprinter exchange that commenced in Germany just prior to World War II, SWIFT is at the core of the global financial services network. The leadership of SWIFT is in Brussels, Belgium largely because of the banking rivalry between New York City and London. "It is important to emphasize that SWIFT is not a bank or a clearing and settlement institution; it does not manage accounts on behalf of customers, nor does it hold funds." (Scott, Zachariadis, "Origins and Development of SWIFT, 1973-2009", London School of Economics. 2015).
Recently, under political directive from the Biden Administration, SWIFT moved to limit its use by three Russian banks, except, conveniently, for payments on oil and natural gas. Russian is the world's second largest producer of oil and supplies 40% of Western Europe's natural gas. This action by SWIFT was in response to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.
What this will do is make the Russian Central Bank defenseless in supporting Russia's currency - the ruble. Already the ruble has dropped 30% or more this last week in value. Henceforth, there is a bank run inside Russia and is a disaster for the Russian economy. The leader of Russia, President Putin, whether feigning being psychologically unhinged or not - has put the country's nuclear forces into "special combat readiness". The United States, as yet, is not responding with DEFCON 3 or any other overt countermeasure.
What this brings us to is a state closer to nuclear war. Desperate leaders do desperate things. When Crimea was annexed by Putin in 2014, "[Hans Kristensen, Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of America Scientists director] recalled that when Mr. Putin was asked how he would react to retaliatory sanctions by the West, he "said he was willing to put his nuclear forces on alert." (Sanger, Broad, "Putin's Nuclear Arsenal Rhetoric Pushes Bounds of Brinkmanship," New York Times, 2/28/2022.)
Is this what we need? Is there no other way to de-escalate the situation? As Mr. Kristensen further stated, "it's madman brinkmanship." It also could be the end of the human race.