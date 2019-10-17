Controversy over the late night release of inmates from the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin surfaced with the death of one at the Dublin BART station a few hours after such a release last year.
Information about releases at a jail in Orange County (Opinion, East Bay Times, 9/18/2019), indicated that inmates there had no choice. It implied that late night releases were so that the jail could be paid for the inmate’s bed at the start of the day even if occupied for only five minutes.
Senate Bill 42, the Getting Home Safe Act, vetoed Oct. 12, attempted to give inmates choice and addressed unintended consequences of late-night releases with additional services. (Google “SB42”) However, it would not have necessarily put an end to late night releases.
Speaking in Livermore recently, Alameda County Sheriff Ahern explained that if inmates have “a release date of October 11, on October 10 we ask them what time they wish to be released.” At Santa Rita, inmates already have a choice and additional services offered.
Understandably many inmates wish to leave prison ASAP when the release day begins at midnight and by law the jail cannot keep them longer. If they wish to hang around until daylight when buses and BART start running, they may do so. Most get picked up by people they know.
It seems to this writer that if the public wants to put an end to late night releases, it would have to change the law so that a release date specifies a time and not just a date, such as “October 11 after 6 a.m.” But that would prevent inmates from having the choice to leave just after midnight and may have other unintended consequences.