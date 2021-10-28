Rich Buckley, Livermore
The public can participate in the 2021 Livermore City General Plan Advisory Board. You don't have to be appointed by the City Council to hold a seat on the board. Here's the direct link to all the members on the board: https://bit.ly/3vDNL0B.
The City Clerk is obliged to send your correspondence to the board member or members you address by email. The City Clerk's Office email is, cityclerk@cityoflivermore.net.
Everything at this level of government participation seems to be pretty well scripted by the City Council already. The ears of the advisory members may tend to be tuned to a drum you don't march to. So, if you want your little drum beat to get into the record, look up each of the names provided in the link above, find one who will listen and tell them what you want. It'll probably have as much impact as if you received an appointment to the committee. The former mayor is on the committee so you can only imagine how scripted things on this committee will turn out.
Here's my two cents to the committee members:
1. I’d like the general plan to include a voluntary resident-only planning sandbox play area where participants would be allocated a presence on the official city website homepage to openly discuss any matter.
But this sandbox would have zero legal authority. However, it would have the powers inherent in gathering real-time information on all non-personnel, non-lawsuit related finance information. All income, all expenses broken down to a near graphite level. It would also be given lists of all city assets, physical or financial. Sandbox topics could for example create alternative development solutions, reprice city assets, illustrate methods of generating balanced budgets. Mitigate discussions on complex issues by creating alternative revenue streams. Run poles on Sandbox ideas. City managers would have a love-hate relationship with this volunteer sandbox idea no doubt.
We need to change a lot of things over the next few years and the stifling of public input on a vast array of topics is at the core of why the country, states, counties and cities are in chaos. The SANDBOX will plumb a new level of citizen community participation. Residents would be asked to use their real names.
2. I think six elected council members instead of four elected, plus one mayor, would provide more responsive city councils.