Donna Cabanne, Livermore
All Livermore residents want a downtown free of contamination. How do we achieve this shared goal? Contamination at the Eden Housing site is serious and requires further wide-spread sampling of soil and groundwater. Investigations, so far, "have found elevated levels of lead and arsenic in shallow soil, total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH) in soil and groundwater, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs)" , including perchchloroethylene (PCE) and trichloroethylene (TCE), "in groundwater and soil gas (air in between soil particles)."
PCE and TCE are known to cause cancer and learning disabilities. The water board rejected the city's cleanup plan, because it was deficient. Now the city must add additional gas monitoring wells and groundwater monitoring wells to determine how extensive and dangerous the contamination is.
No one has suggested that children play in contaminated soil. However, is the continuous venting of treated contaminants into housing units, elevators and stairways a safe solution? Does venting treated contaminants into enclosed areas sound like a good idea? What is the best solution? Should Eden Housing be moved to a safer site?
We need the facts. The city should mail the water board work notice to all residents, not just downtown residents. All residents have a right to know the contamination levels and total costs of Eden soil and water cleanup. The city needs to hold a joint public hearing with the water board after testing is completed.
Furthermore, the city should complete a full Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to evaluate the extent of contamination, and analyze possible ALTERNATIVES, including moving Eden Housing to another site.
Without a full EIR, we cannot analyze the strengths and weaknesses of proposed solutions.
Here's how you can help: Please email Sherry.Gamboa@waterboards.ca.gov and all city council members: mayorwoerner@cityoflivermore.net, pkmunro@cityoflivermore.net,bkiick@cityoflivermore.net, rwcarling@cityoflivermore.net and rebonanno@cityoflivermore.net.
Ask Ms. Gamboa and the council to; send the water board work notice flyer to all residents; hold a joint public hearing after testing; and complete a full EIR to analyze extensive contamination and alternatives.
For your health and safety, please send emails today.