Jeff Kaskey, Livermore
Thanks to the letter last week from Mr. Hutchins which helped to clarify the extent to which we all were misled during the Measure P campaign. We knew that the downtown plan described by the City as the Approved Plan was in fact just a drawing that would be modified. What we now learn is that with City help, at the very same time, Eden Housing was taking a very different plan to the county to apply for a grant. Still, they kept telling you that their pretty picture was the Approved Plan.
The question is how you would have voted if you had the truth instead. The David Binder Research survey reported last week gives a good indication that you would have been pretty unhappy with the City's (real) plan. Since the Measure P folks chose not to tell you about the real plan, they certainly guessed you would not like it. Make sure you let them know.