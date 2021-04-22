Julie Peden-Espinosa, Livermore
I will often take Stanley Boulevard instead of the freeway when going from Livermore to Pleasanton and will see the heartbreaking yet beautiful memorial that has been placed by the family of Violet Campbell, 16, who was killed in a single-car accident along with her friend Lexi Garcia, 25, in November 2017.
The driver of the car was arrested and, if proven guilty, will be convicted of her third DUI. The trial is still ongoing almost four years later and has got to be painful enough on its own. There will be no winners, no matter the outcome.
Meanwhile, the memorial placed in memory of lives that were lost has repeatedly been vandalized, adding insult to injury for the families of the two young girls. I just want to say to the people or person who feel it necessary to be so hateful, you know who you are, and you should be ashamed. This is the place where a 16-year-old girl took her last breath, and if it helps her family in keeping her memory alive and it helps comfort them and brings them any amount of peace, then leave them be. They aren’t doing anything wrong.
To vandalize and tear it down time and time again is not only hateful, but it is also as criminally wrong as the accident itself. It also serves as a bold reminder of the all-too-often outcome of what can happen when you choose to drink and drive. But let’s not forget, it is a choice, and those who are guilty should be held accountable and pay the consequences.
Violet and Lexi won’t have choices to make ever again, and neither should the person responsible for taking their lives. Save your life and the lives of others make the choice not to drink and drive.
RIP, Violet and Lexi.