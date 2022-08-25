Today while driving to work, I had a smile on my face, seeing so many signs in place that said, MONY for MAYOR. Mony has been a humble, stable, hardworking volunteer, and friend in our community for many years. He has served with the LPD for 17 years, was the coordinator for our DARE program for our young students, volunteered and has spearheaded many charity events for our underprivileged families in Livermore. He is a successful realtor, an author, a faithful father, grandfather, husband, and a new friend to anyone who crosses his path.
Mony has ears that listen.
In all these roles, he has had nothing but the upmost integrity and humility, which is what we need in a Mayor of our city. These past few years we have experienced much division in our town. Mony is our best person to make a positive step forward in the right direction, because Mony listens to people, and he has new ideas. He is a problem solver, a learner, and willing to work with whatever challenge he is dealt.
You won’t find Mony sitting behind a desk, because he is walking and talking with Livermore residents. He is interested in improving all that is Livermore. He cares deeply about our community, what it is today, and what it could be in the very near future. Mony is approachable, teachable, and a very hard worker.
Do not skip this opportunity to vote for someone who has Livermore residents as his top priority. Mony does not accept any donations from builders or developers. He is honest and transparent. He represents diversity and inclusion. He loves to talk to people and loves to listen to your needs and concerns.
Mony has fresh ideas for our city to help with the needs and challenges we are experiencing in our city today. He does not have the “we’ve always done it this way” mentality. He is ready for new ways to look at and fix old problems. He has fresh eyes for the concerns of Livermore residents.
These are his top priorities for our city:
Relocate Eden Housing, Increase public safety. Address homelessness, increase access to affordable housing, bring high paying jobs to Livermore.
His goals are reachable with the help of our votes.