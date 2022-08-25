Cheryl Blea, Livermore

Today while driving to work, I had a smile on my face, seeing so many signs in place that said, MONY for MAYOR. Mony has been a humble, stable, hardworking volunteer, and friend in our community for many years. He has served with the LPD for 17 years, was the coordinator for our DARE program for our young students, volunteered and has spearheaded many charity events for our underprivileged families in Livermore. He is a successful realtor, an author, a faithful father, grandfather, husband, and a new friend to anyone who crosses his path. 