Jim Hutchins, Livermore
Questions about John Marchand's campaign donations have been raised in the past few months. In 2018, Marchand accepted a campaign contribution from Legacy Partners' Senior Managing Director, David Eichler, shortly after Eichler appeared before the City Council advocating for the approval of the Legacy project. Marchand oversaw the Council and approved the project. In a Jan. 13 letter, Marchand admits receiving the donation saying, “Mr. Eichler made that contribution as a private citizen and not as an agent of Legacy Partners." Marchand states, “There was no pre-arranged agreement.” However, Marchand still accepted money from an executive whose extensive project he had just green-lit. This is a conflict of interest and a violation of the oath he took. Marchand hasn't explained or admitted how David Eichler was listed as a real estate agent living in Livermore in his “legally required State and City filings.” There is no David Eichler real estate agent in the state of California, and David Eichler lives in Piedmont, not Livermore. Marchand's actions seem sneaky. These misrepresentations are attested to in documents signed by Marchand under penalty of perjury as "true and complete." Marchand knew Eichler through his business dealings with the city, not as a private citizen.
Marchand has a pattern of deflecting blame when confronted with his own mistakes. In his Jan. 13 letter, he attempts to pivot the discussion away from his poor choices by throwing shade onto others. There is a significant difference between private citizens legally spending money to petition their government, and elected government officials accepting money from those they make decisions about. Marchand's defense is that he only took a small (2%) donation from Eichler, compared to his total campaign earnings. But whether it's 2% or 50%, it's still not morally or ethically the right choice. Marchand then self-proclaims his virtues to the public by stating "my integrity is intact." Claiming you have integrity doesn't imbue you with it. Like Achilles’ heel, the legacy of Marchand’s 2% weakness may be his misfortune. Whoever is dishonest with very little will also be dishonest with much. (Luke 16:10b).