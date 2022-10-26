Richard Andrews, Livermore
Well, fellow residents of Livermore, we have a new player from south of the border trying to influence our elections. Yup! Good old CEMEX from Monterrey, Mexico has ponied up $2500 dollars for the ex-mayors attempt to run his circus again. Cleverly, they sent their donation in late in the campaign so not many people could notice it, but they sure did it. Note it was filed on Oct. 13, 2022, and guess who they sell lots of concrete to? Yep, his developer friends who have also contributed major bucks to “good old boy” John’s campaign.