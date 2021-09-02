How ironic it is that radical environmentalists have decimated the timber industry in California and have been suppressing forest floor management for years — two things that had helped tamp down potential wildfires in the past, and as a result, thousands and thousands of acres of trees are burning down and we have unhealthy smoke-laden skies. Their utopian ideology has yielded a dystopian reality.
Part of the blame can be laid squarely at the Florsheim's of Gavin Newsom. He is great at blowing' smoke but not so much at preventing or managing wildfires. And if you want to blame PG&E, fine, but just remember, PG&E contributed well over $200,000 to Newsom's election campaign.