Johnna Thompson, Livermore
Are there any powerful or magical words that will finally open the tightly closed ears of the Livermore City Council members so that they hear what hundreds of people have been saying in this space for months? So far, none of the thousands of words published here seems to have penetrated the closed minds of the current council. Maybe it's time to elect a council who are willing to listen to ordinary citizens with the same regard as they afford vintners and downtown business owners. We need a mayor who has the integrity not to dangle the promise of open-minded compromise before the election, only to cavalierly disregard it after he's won. Are there any principled, ethical, truly open-minded people willing to stand for council and mayor in 2022? I surely hope so, for all our sakes.