Jan Brovont, Livermore
Is city council trying to pull another fast one?
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Jan Brovont, Livermore
Is city council trying to pull another fast one?
Earlier this week, there was a candidates’ debate for Livermore mayor, and the two open city council seats. It started with the candidates for mayor, Mony Nop and John Marchand, with the city council candidates afterwards. Mony Nop, the first to speak, was asked, “Now that the land has been sold to Eden Housing Inc., how would you go about getting the land back”? It seems this was privileged information that he would have had no way of knowing and was not informed of prior to the debate. It was an unfair tactic to spring on him without prior knowledge that obviously some other candidates evidently possessed.
Eden Housing is purchasing the land, with the help of a $7.9 million dollar loan from the city. Hmm.
It is too bad politics gets so messy. (I could say more but choose not to.) What about the innocent resident taxpayers who are just trying to get their lives back to normal and enjoy Livermore remaining a lovely welcoming city that is fun to be in and not have a crowded downtown full of traffic, lacking sufficient parking and crowded by tall buildings?
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Record temperatures didn’t keep families from enjoying the City of Dublin’s Splatter event at Emerald Glen Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. Kids enjoyed the carnival rides and fun booths, while adults sampled an array of valley wines, craft beers …