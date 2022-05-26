Maryann Brent, Livermore
Last night our City Council proposed a premature transfer of property to Eden Housing to prevent changes by any future administration. Ralph Moir and I consider this to be a reckless, disappointing decision. It is reckless, because they are risking taxpayer money helping Eden before the Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) lawsuit challenge against the project has been decided.
Dense urban housing, such as the Eden project, is incompatible when placed next to Stockmen’s Park, the science and society center and the black box theater. Dense housing does not honor our heritage. What is compatible, what honors our heritage and our commitment to open space, is a public park.
Mayor Woerner was elected on the expectation that he would explore a different location for the Eden Project. However, after the election, he never followed through. We and many in the Livermore community feel betrayed.
Although Mr. Woerner will not run for re-election, his predecessor, John Marchand, set the stage for a housing development frenzy where every housing project was permitted to opt out of the low-cost housing requirement by paying a fee to our city. After two terms as mayor, Mr. Marchand is running for City Council.
Do you think the Eden project is a good solution for Livermore’s future? It is up to you.