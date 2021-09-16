Laning Thompson, Livermore
Let’s look at the information in the Save Livermore Downtown website and weekly ads. It’s faithfully mirrored in the many letters that promote moving the Eden Housing affordable apartment project across Railroad Avenue.
1. The Survey:
SLD’s plan page starts with the following statement: “With a respected survey showing that Livermore residents oppose the current Eden Housing plan for downtown by a 4 to 1 majority, we need alternatives.” How was this survey done? Should we trust it?
I consulted a neighbor who is a well-respected statistician, and learned that sample size and how survey subjects are selected are major keys to reliability.
Livermore currently has some 90,000 residents. The survey sample, 300 individuals, was taken from Livermore VOTERS, who number 58,287. To be “statistically reliable,” the statistician tells me the survey sample must include at least 10% of the group being surveyed. In this case, that would be 5,827 people; 300 is a tiny fraction of one percent. So, it’s not a statistically appropriate representative sample taken from various groups or Strata. And we don’t know how the subjects were selected; among that 300, there’s a smattering of people from other age groups, races, housing situations, and income levels, but 25% (the largest age group) were over 65; 69% were white; 64% owned their own homes, and 22% had lived in Livermore for more than 30 years. So, I’d guess most were members of a certain socioeconomic stratum.
Many survey questions seemed “leading,” too. But in any case, the sample isn’t large enough to represent Livermore RESIDENTS, so just forget that “4 to 1 majority”!
2. The Plan – Feasibility Issues:
This page notes that the seven parcels where SLD wants to build 230 apartments would have to be acquired by the city (although two property owners have no intention of selling their land). SLD proposes obtaining tens of millions of dollars to purchase them by virtually draining the City’s Low Income Housing Fund. However, that fund, which consists of fees paid by market-rate developers in lieu of actually constructing affordable units, needs to have money to support other affordable housing projects in Livermore. Suffice it to say that the Council couldn’t begin to seriously consider those “alternatives” unless it could print gobs of money – and pigs could fly.
There are many other things that are questionable about SLD’s plans – but I’ve run out of space here!