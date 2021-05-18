Owen Brovont, Livermore
It would seem that our federal government, currently residing in Washington DC, is deservedly held in low esteem, a status it worked hard to achieve – especially the dismal performance of the United States Congress. Throughout the Trump administration, the Congress not only refused to undertake the business of resolving the many problems burdening the American people, but rather chose to spend its time in placing as many obstructions as they could devise, including concocting two unsupportable impeachments designed solely to distract and impede the President’s effectiveness both domestically and internationally. It was an unvarnished example of a conspiratorial effort teetering on the ragged edge of treason – coincidentally, that is just exactly where our present administration remains today! In addition, the use of Presidential Executive Orders has evolved into rule by decree – a characteristic typical of tyrants. Executive Orders are now unnecessary because the democrats own control of both houses of Congress and could pass any legislation that is broadly agreed to be in the best interests of the country.
The deplorable truth is that the democrats are more interested in solidifying their control of the government for the foreseeable future by undermining the foundation of America’s Constitution than it is in supporting and strengthening America’s security in a world that appears to grow more unstable daily. Its failure to implement immigration management in conformity with immigration laws is a major item in its strategy to maintain control. By creating millions of new citizens who are unschooled in American history and the idea of limited government, they will be vulnerable targets of deceit and propaganda of the leftist factions in control – as documented history has revealed of all communist governments.
The talk of making Washington DC into a state is a wonderfully obvious example of the arguments above. Washington DC is 61.05 miles2 in area with a population of 689,545 according to the 2020 census. To give a state of 61.05 square miles influence in the senate equal to California, a state of 163,696 miles2 with a population of 39,512,223 effectively gives one vote of a citizen of DC the same value as the votes of 57 citizens of California! The disparity of influence would violate the principle of each citizen having one-vote and would give the powerful tool of obstructionism in the senate to the population of one city! The country has suffered enough congressional gridlock, don’t make it permanent.