Deborah McQueen, Livermore
Mayor Marchand has a history of fibbing (see “Mr. Fibber,” The Independent, 6-16-2022). The public dislikes politicians who deceive them. Marchand is a man who broadly boasts, “My integrity is intact,” when in reality, it’s demonstrably absent. Marchand engaged in deceptive behavior on his 2018 campaign forms regarding the dubious donation from the Senior Managing Director of Legacy Partners (see “Checks, Lies, and Campaign Forms,” The Independent, 11-25-2021), and he also failed to report in-kind donations from Attitude Aviation during that same period. Two articles (“Marchand’s Campaign Hosts Kickoff Event,” The Independent, 5-17-2022, and “Livermore’s Marchand, aka the mayor of Seville, seeks re-election,” Pleasanton Weekly, 6-20-2018) state that Attitude Aviation hosted Marchand as part of an opening campaign kick-off party. However, Marchand’s 2018 campaign disclosure forms never listed this ‘in-kind’ donation. The monetary value of a private hanger, food, beverages, and advertising is well into the several thousands, yet Marchand chose not to disclose this information on his campaign forms. Marchand misrepresented the donation from Eichler, and failed to report the in-kind donation from Attitude Aviation. Marchand’s actions violate California’s political donation disclosure law. To imply that these actions are merely ‘mistakes’ strains credulity.