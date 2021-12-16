Norm Lewandowski, Dublin
A perspective from a concerned resident of Dublin.
Our City Staff, City Planning Commission and City Council are approving thousands of new homes for the City of Dublin with a lot more on the way. Dublin is already 700% over States RHNA requirement for market rate housing and our population has almost doubled in the last 10yrs. Our school system, infrastructure and quality of life are affected by their decisions.
In the City Council meeting on Dec. 7, a new housing development project “Trumark” was on agenda for adding 573 more new homes in East Dublin. This meeting revealed a significant shortfall in how our system is not working for residents.
There was overwhelming opposition by residents. Even the Superintendent and lawyer of Dublin School District spoke out at the meeting about the need to pause. You have a serious problem when the city school district is objecting to overcrowding of our schools and the city using a 30-year-old outdated Environmental Impact Report (EIR) justifying the project.
What became evident in this meeting was that the entire City Council chamber acknowledges there is serious overcrowding in schools. The city lawyer, however, instructed the Council that by State law the Council cannot consider schools in making their decisions and if the project is consistent with the Dublin General Plan, they cannot reject the project. The result; the City Council unanimously approved the project.
There has to be a way to work around this State law. We cannot keep adding more housing and children to our schools when we have no more room for them. If we can’t slow our growth because of schools, what about water shortage? The city always claims that new projects are consistent with the Dublin General Plan. What you don’t know is the General Plan has been amended over 80 times mainly to accommodate development projects. Why can’t the city amend the General Plan for its residents to slow down the growth until our infrastructure is in place to handle it?
Our City Council needs to hear your concerns. I’m tired of the residents always having to pick up the bill with new bond measures increasing property taxes to clean up the mess. Please write to Mayor and Council Members, at https://bit.ly/3oPSV7M.
Ask for a solution that can stop this insanity. We should not accept there is nothing Council can do.