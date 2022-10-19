In my letter from last week, I mentioned that PG&E workers working on Bear Creek Dr. stated they are doing utility work for the potential development on Garaventa Hill. Last week, residents finally got some answers from PG&E as to why the utility work is taking place.
Here are the facts I’ve learned so far:
The City has said at this time, the developer does NOT have approval to develop the hill.
PG&E has admitted they are doing the utility work on Bear Creek Dr. because it was “triggered” by the developer’s request to support power to a potential future housing development on Garaventa Hill.
The city engineer who is in charge of the encroachment permits AND the Garaventa Hill project claims to have not known that this utility work is designed to support the potential development on Garaventa Hill. She claims to review every permit thoroughly, however.
PG&E is now claiming that this is “betterment” work for our neighborhood.
PG&E claims that PG&E is funding the utility work, and not the developer.
After learning these facts, some questions I have now are:
Why isn’t PG&E funding for “betterment” work in other areas in Livermore where there were power outages and older systems? Residents in the Altamont neighborhood did not experience power outages during the heat wave.
If PG&E is funding the utility work, does this mean the PG&E customers are paying for this work?
How does the city engineer, who is in charge of the Garaventa Hill project, not know that the encroachment permit that PG&E applied for was tied to the Garaventa Project?
Both PG&E and the City contend that the betterment work is independent of the Garaventa Project, while simultaneously admitting that the betterment work was “triggered” by the developer’s request to build homes on Garaventa Hill. Doesn’t this mean the two projects are very much tied together?