Alan Marling, Livermore
Last week, The Independent was quick to point out that its owner Joan Seppala did not contribute to the UnfitToServe2022 campaign, which published an ad in November attacking the entire Livermore City Council. I and likely others were surprised to hear she did not pay for the ad directly, as she has supported similar denouncements ever since the Council voiced support for the Eden Project’s affordable housing.
Did The Independent charge full rates to UnfitToServe2022 for the half-page ad, and would the newspaper guarantee the same price to campaigns in favor of the current City Councilmembers and their work to make Livermore more affordable and diverse?
Editor’s Note: The Independent charged UnfitToServe2022 our standard price for a half-page ad. The same opportunity and price for publishing an ad are made available to all customers, regardless of political affiliation. Interested customers should email the sales manager, Kim Contente at kim@independentnews.com.