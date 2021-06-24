Ken Ball, Livermore
I attended the virtual Livermore City Council meeting several weeks ago discussing the downtown Eden housing development. I listened to the presentation by the city council and wished they had provided it many months before. I have wanted to know for the last 6 months what the City Council’s reasons were for changing what I thought had been a compromise solution to the downtown plan. However, they said nothing, nor could I find anything on the Livermore City web page. I think much of the angst of this whole process could have been avoided by the council communicating with the citizens of Livermore.
I am all for affordable housing. I would like to see more of it. Even on that spot would be fine if it was built above space for shops, stores and "affordable commercial and cultural space". The viable downtown business space in Livermore is one street and about 3-4 blocks long. Pretty small space for a town this size. (I’ve never been able to figure out why the Chamber of Commerce is supporting a project that contains no commerce). The downtown will be locked into that size once that downtown block is finished because everything else that goes up will most likely be “market rate” housing, just as it has been in the recent past. Too bad more of the housing that has been built in the greater downtown area over the last 10 -15 years hasn’t been affordable housing. The saddest thing about this process has been how polarized it has become and the seeming need to attack each other's character. Does there have to be a winner and a looser. Are there really no win-win uniting possibilities?