Dennis Mulhall, Livermore
With Tri-Valley gas pump prices hovering around $5 a gallon and all of us paying substantially more for a fill-up, people are asking "Is this Biden's fault?"
It is!
Although it is true that Biden has not been able to immediately stop US oil production growth due to legal and political complications, Biden's anti-oil industry moves disrupted the world oil marketplace. Biden's cancellation of the Key Stone - XL Pipeline and moratorium on drilling and expiration signaled to the world that the US would not long contribute to a worldwide shortage of petroleum products.
With worldwide demand for oil increasing as we come out of the Covid downturn, combined with OPEC's refusal to increase production and Biden's signaling of decreased future production the price of oil futures has increased from the $40 a barrel level maintained during Trump's administration to its current $85 a barrel cost. All this has caused US gasoline prices to skyrocket.