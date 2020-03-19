Like everyone else, my life has been disrupted by this virus. I've been laid off indefinitely.
Seems like it's affecting everyone one way or the other. I'm calling it the “Great Interruption of 2020.”
John Newton, the ex-slave trader who wrote “Amazing Grace,” also wrote these words about the difficulties in his life after his conversion to Christianity: "These inward trials I employ, from self and pride to set thee free; and break thy schemes of earthly joy, that thou mayest seek thy all in Me."
Maybe God is using this crisis to interrupt our lives for a bit to get us to realize our inability to live apart from Him. You know, a "wake-up call." Maybe He's forcing our hand. "All we like sheep have gone astray and we have each one turned to his own way. And the Lord has laid on Him the iniquity of us all." (Isaiah 53.6)
But He can't force us to believe. Eternal salvation in Christ is a choice.