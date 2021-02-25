Carol Perry, Livermore
I want to bring to your attention an event that occurred on Jan. 24, 2021, in Livermore.
A pickup was pulled over by LPD for no current tags. The gentleman of color driving did not have a current California driver’s license. He told the officer that he was living in his truck, looking for work and had all his trade tools in the truck. At that time, the pickup was impounded, and this man was put out on the street.
Certainly, we need to have vehicles registered and drivers licensed. With social services such as City Serve, La Familia and Partners for Change available, were any of these services involved before the truck was impounded? Livermore officials talk as if homelessness is a primary concern, but on this day, the homeless population was increased by one.
My second issue is the fees levied against him. The city charges around $100 per day, every day a vehicle is in storage, plus towing fees. The city could make this situation whole by waving all fees related to the impound if this man should try to claim his rightful property. Taking property, let alone someone’s shelter, from a vulnerable person does not seem to “do the right thing, in the right way, for the right reason,” to quote Livermore PD’s stated values.
My primary concern is not this past event - the community has connected this gentleman to social services, and he can decide what direction he wants to go in. My primary concern is the policies and practices that allowed this to happen, and what LPD will do next time they come across a similar case.
I want to support LPD, but I cannot and do not support what was done in this incident. The famous Mahatma Gandhi’s quote, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members,” is appropriate here.
Is this how Livermore wants to treat its most vulnerable? I hope not.