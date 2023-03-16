Joanne Berven, Livermore
In reference to Greg Scott’s letter on Homelessness, March 2nd, I am appalled by the treatment Richard French received at the hands of the City of Livermore. This definitely was not ethical treatment. Where is the Homeless Outreach? Definitely, sorely lacking. Why are the homeless still homeless? Maybe because if they have to leave their belongings to seek care, their belongings will be gone. One step forward, three steps backward. “Whatever you do for one of these least brothers of mine, you did it for me” Matt 25:40. Is this how we want our city to be known?