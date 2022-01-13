Daryl R Carlson, Livermore
Ironic, don’t ya think? Indeed, the “Park Before People” group spent the holiday season begging for funds for their petulant lawsuit against the City of Livermore, concerning trifles like the non-conforming configuration of the windows at the Eden Housing site, funds more appropriate for the needy.
Their most recent weekly ad admonishes that same city government for “wasting” taxpayer funds to loan the hotel developer money necessary to assure valet parking, thus alleviating one of this park group’s own complaints about the hotel.
So, who is really wasting tax dollars here — the upper crusts who claim to be in favor of affordable housing as long it does not obscure their view, who are dragging the city through a feckless doomed lawsuit? Shall we put those in need of assistance closer to the tracks where they belong to satisfy the haves?
Remember, these self-same people wanted to build a luxury hotel on land purchased with a grant intended for the construction of assisted housing. That smacks of social-class snobbery and indifference, and the voters of Livermore responded appropriately.