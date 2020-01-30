People are hearing that if they don’t vote “Yes” on Measure P, there will be eight-story apartments next to the Bankhead. This is wrong. AB1486 and SB330, which are new housing laws, do not address height. This claim appears to be based on SB50, which is pending in the Legislature and has not become law. A previous version of SB50 had a provision for eight-story housing near transit, but that version failed to pass. The bill has since been modified a number of times in an effort to make it more acceptable to cities that have fiercely opposed it.
It remains to be seen whether the current version will become law. It still must pass the State Senate, and then go to the Assembly, where it would be subject to further amendments. It would then go to the governor, who still has the option to veto it. Even if it is passed and signed into law, it won’t go into effect until January of next year, after the Central Park Plan initiative is voted on. Given how controversial it is, there is a high risk of it being litigated.
As far as the other housing laws go, it appears that there are exemptions and other provisions within them that would enable the city to implement the Central Park Plan. It is also unclear whether these laws would apply to an initiative measure that qualified for the ballot before they went into effect this month. These laws may also be subject to constitutional challenges for restricting the people’s state constitutional right to enact laws by initiative. In short, there is much uncertainty at this time.
People are getting wrong and incomplete information. SB50 doesn’t even exist as a law yet. It makes me wonder what else the “Yes” on P side is saying that is inaccurate.
People should be basing their votes on the downtown plan they think is better for Livermore. I believe the Central Park Plan is the superior plan. That is why I’m voting “No” on P in March.