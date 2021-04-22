Brian Bonner, Livermore
I was walking on L St between First and Railroad with the now fully built out Legacy project to the south and as yet undeveloped former Lucky site to the east last week. It is now easy to picture how the most recent Eden Housing proposed project will look and feel when and if it is built. The new alternative plan from Save Livermore Downtown provides a viable alternative to make that site a functional focal point for downtown with a sizable park, needed parking and more affordable housing north of Railroad. The mayor suggested this as a win-win; now it can be a reality.