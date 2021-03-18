Thomas Soules, Livermore
Several members of the city council have been kind enough to respond to my pleading e-mail not to destroy the character of our downtown by building the huge three- and four-story low-income residential apartments on the Lucky site right downtown. However, they told me it is not financially feasible to consider another site and we have previous commitments. I don’t believe it. He may deny it, but it was mayor, Bob Woerner, who suggested the win-win possibility of moving the low-income housing to north of Railroad Avenue before he was elected mayor. Nevertheless, the council has dug in. The council members are not even seriously entertaining other possibilities, which they dismiss as too expensive. Expensive or not this is too important not to do it right.
I also don’t get it. I believe that the council members themselves realize that not only are the folks in Livermore opposed to building these huge buildings on this site but honestly, I doubt they like the idea either. It is after all their city as well. If they own a house in Livermore and it has a nice backyard, they certainly would not build a four-story building in their backyard. Not even if it was free. What could be a lovely downtown with an open space for all to enjoy will become an overcrowded and overbuilt jungle like some other cities I know.
I suspect there is more to this. I do not think we are hearing the whole story. I believe our city government is not being transparent and was likely planning to ramrod this plan even back when they were holding large community meetings and asking people for their inputs. But I still hope they will not make this big mistake.