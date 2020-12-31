Angela Joe, Livermore
While many decisions made regarding preventing the spread of Covid-19 (wearing a mask, social distancing) are good and well thought out, others do not make sense and do not prevent the spread of Covid.
Downtown in Livermore, and elsewhere, restaurants previously open for outdoor dining with six-foot distancing are now closed or open for take-out only. Malls were closed, and parks like Shadow Cliffs was open for walk-in only, which minimized people and prevented crowds.
Today, the day after Christmas, as I’m driving home from Pleasanton to Livermore, I noticed the parking lots around the San Francisco Outlets were full. I drove through to see what was going on, and everywhere there were lines of people either purchasing or returning product. I also drove by Shadow Cliff Park, which is open to the public, and there were a lot of people.
Whatever happened to the stay home order? Since when is shopping for clothes or going to a park essential? Big business like those at the mall and the park are less likely to struggle during these hard times compared to independent restaurants.
As long as there are inconsistencies like this, the Covid-19 cases will not drop.