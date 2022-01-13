Thomas Soules, Livermore
For some time, many folks in Livermore have been suggesting that the low-income housing be moved from the proposed Lucky's site to north of Railroad Avenue. Numerous suggestions have been made for how that could be done and why it would be much better than the city's proposed site in order to preserve the character of Livermore and provide a park downtown. Even the then running for mayor Bob Woerner touted it as a possible win-win.
However, we were told this is impossible. That land is not for sale, and we, the city, do not have the money for it and the city does not want to go through eminent domain.
Now, last week's Independent pointed out the city is considering loaning the hotel developer $1.9 M to purchase part of that land that was not for sale for valet parking, and a private citizen is considering purchasing another part of the land that was not for sale for $2.4 M.
Are we fools? These not-for-sale parcels of land could have been used for the low-income housing and could have helped preserve Livermore's character and everyone would win.
Instead, the purchases will be an attempt to block this win-win option. We are fools. These decisions are all being made behind closed doors in total disregard of the citizens' wishes. In fact, they are being made in an attempt to make it impossible to realize the citizens' wishes! And we have been lied to on top of it! Apparently the not-for-sale land is for sale — just not for sale to those wishing to move low-income housing there.