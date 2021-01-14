Barry Balanda, Livermore
Does anyone know if that huge house nearing completion at 2750 N. Livermore Ave. has anything to do with BART not coming to Livermore?
That flat area west of there is where BART wanted to park unused cars.
On the other hand, the area east of North Mines Road between the freeway and West Patterson Pass Road is zoned Industrial or was. Hundreds of acres have been built upon or paved. Most of those structures have flat rooves surrounded by parking lots.
Solar Panels can be installed on those places without further insulting anyone’s viewshed. Land already devoted to Industrial or mercantile use may, thus, be recycled. Existing undeveloped land can remain that way until it is really needed for another purpose.
It is our choice.