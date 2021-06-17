Rifka Several, Livermore
I would like to applaud the editorial of June 10, “setting the record straight” about Joan Seppala. I well remember her being honored in June just two years ago as the Livermore Lions Club Citizen of the Year in Alameda County. Fittingly, the Lions Club works to meet Helen Keller’s challenge to become “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.” Throughout her long engagement with Livermore’s cultural and sustainably sound development, Joan has indeed crusaded against forces that would have irreparably changed the historic and dynamic city we all cherish today. Remember that just five years ago, Joan and her husband Lynn were the Livermore Rodeo Grand Marshalls, selected, as the Parade Committee stated, “because of their long-standing commitment to the community.” So has Joan changed… or is she being misrepresented? I believe it is the latter.