Randy Simpson, Livermore
Many of Livermore’s streets were established in the late 1800’s. Although those roads met the needs of the 19th and much of the 20th centuries, we now need them to meet 21st-century needs. Our population has grown, demographics have changed, and we are in the midst of a revolution in transportation technologies.
East Avenue is a case in point. The City has the opportunity to evolve it from largely the same county road it was designed as, to a corridor of modern mobility that enhances our quality of life.
Livermore’s city engineers have been studying how to do this on East Ave. They understand that the City is way behind other cities in meeting safe, efficient and high-quality-of-life transportation needs.
Our response to just about any change is predictably “no!”. This has been the case on East Ave. Hopefully, after reflexively saying no, we will thoughtfully consider the advantages of modernizing to proven and emerging mobility standards.
People that are afraid of losing the ability to keep their cars parked on East Ave should consider that their cars could be used as part of a solution by creating protected micro-mobility lanes (i.e., pedestrians, cyclists, electrically assisted scooters and bicycles). Cars parked between car lanes and micro-mobility lanes are a standard approach in making protected lanes of traffic.
Should our younger families have to decide between owning a home in Livermore or having to pay for a car because of inadequate transportation options?
Should our children be able to safely walk, scooter, or ride bikes to school?
Should we be able to walk across East Ave safely?
Should commuting by car be our only option in Livermore?
Should East Ave be beautified?
If you haven’t experienced a city with modern mobility, I recommend you go visit one. You’ll love it.
Let’s give our city engineers the chance to protect and improve our lives.