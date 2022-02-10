Alan Heckman, Livermore
Remember when they pushed Measure BB in 2014, the 0.5% sales tax that included $400 Million for BART to Livermore "real soon". But after it passed, they cancelled BART to Livermore, but kept the money?
Remember when they pushed a school parcel tax that promised great schools, but all we got was a $435K a year Superintendent - and a school system that our families are fleeing, and middle-class families migrating eastward avoid as they settle in Mountain House?
Remember when they pushed Measure P, saying we need to build right now, but two years later we are still waiting for a hotel to even start and now have to subsidize the developer by selling them a $1 million piece of property for $71K and “loan”, then $2 million so that they don't have to build an underground parking lot?
Highway 580 is clogged during rush hour, our schools are underperforming, and the priority for downtown Livermore has shifted from high end housing, hotel, and businesses to high density low-income cheaply built apartments.
And now the City of Livermore wants to pay for their mistakes by raising our sales tax to 10.75% and to increase our property tax by adding yet another parcel fee. They will likely make some vague promises like “fix the sidewalks and storm drains and clean water.”
It is time to stop blindly approving new taxes. It is time to elect decent people to positions who will hold government employees accountable and not be intimidated, and to do what is best for Livermore citizens and taxpayers.