Glenn Stewart, Livermore
Times have changed. It is time for the City of Livermore to revise their contract with Eden Housing to build 130 low, very low, and homeless units on the downtown development site, when at least 200+ units and an automatic parking garage can be built on the parcels located between the Railroad Ave and the tracks, and N. L Street and N. Livermore Ave, and to build even more affordable housing on several other locations in town.
It is time for the City of Livermore to work toward acquiring the 7 or 8 privately owned land parcels north of Railroad Ave. The Bay Area is in a housing crisis. We need all levels of affordable housing now. The previous City Council started talking about building housing on the development site back in 2009/2010. Twelve years later, we still have approximately 5 acres of dirt that can be built on.
Let us assume that in November, residents decide to ‘take back our town’ and we have a new mayor who listens to the residents, thinks out of the box, and has a vision for the future – a mayor who will promote affordable housing at various other locations throughout the city and will invest in an open space town square with shopping, shaded amphitheater for entertainment, and a beautiful green space park on the development site.
European cities ‘invented’ the town square, where people came together to meet, to sell and buy things, and to be entertained. They often had markets, were used for concerts, and were often surrounded by shops or cafés.
Livermore’s town square would be ‘wrapped’ on three sides by Veteran’s Way, L Street and Railroad Ave with shops, an art gallery, wine tasting at the street level, and various business type offices on the second and third levels.
Multiple entrances and exits would give the Town Square a sense of inclusion, the feeling that one is a member of the community, reinforced by the square's visual enclosure.
The square, surrounded by 3-story buildings with the sky ceiling, would make people feel temporarily "at home", giving them a sense of belonging.
It would become a place where people would gather under the large shade structure above the amphitheater for social gatherings, bands, outdoor meetings. A place where Livermore residents can boast about their downtown and Livermore businesses would receive the economic benefits.
It is time for leadership change.