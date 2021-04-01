It is worth the money.

William E. Zagotta, Livermore
I believe that the mammoth “Groth” buildings facing L St plus the two mammoth new affordable-housing buildings proposed for the 8.5 acres in the new Downtown Plan will be incompatible with the character of our recently upgraded Livermore Downtown.
The purpose of this letter is to urge changes to the new Downtown Plan by moving the affordable housing to the north side of Railroad Ave. The changed new Downtown Plan would be (more or less) as envisioned by past City Councils. It also could permit an increase in the amount of affordable housing in the plan. It would permit a larger Public Park. The previous Councils did not plan for the Public Park, but they would have if they thought of it.
Before the last election, Mr. Woerner said moving the houses onto the north side of Railroad was possible, but complicated. I understood that it was a complicated change to the Downtown Plan, but he seemed to believe it was possible. In light of the advantages of the move, why not try to solve the complications? I hoped that he would find a way.
Now the recent revelation (that the Council Plan was NOT VIABLE because the new planned affordable buildings are much too small) requires the Council’s approved Plan MUST be changed in a very significant way.
But if the Railroad option will make the plan compatible with the long-established vision, increase affordable housing and make the Public Park a major new City resource, why not deal with the complications? (I agree, the changes will be complicated).
I hope that Mayor Woerner will find a way. It is complicated, but now we know, that major changes are NECESSARY. If the Council is going to consider major changes, why not include the complicated change. Councils are elected to solve complicated problems. What are the complications? I can think of several but there may be more. Are the landowners willing to sell? Are the businesses willing to relocate? Money??? Is the Downtown plan changeable? The City used redevelopment money to purchase the 8.5 acres. There are strings attached to the redevelopment money. The Council already has an “approved” plan. I get the feeling the Council is not anxious to change it, but they must.
Please move the affordable housing to Railroad Ave. The resulting downtown plan will change for the better Livermore’s downtown for many generations.
It is worth the money.