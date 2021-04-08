Robert W. Selna, Save North Livermore Valley Attorney
Fortunately, there is a relatively simple solution: mapping where large-scale solar installations — which are fundamentally industrial uses — would have the least impact on farmland, open space, and species.
Among others, Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties have identified least conflict areas,’ where solar is likely to have the fewest impacts. Defenders of the Wildlife, a group dedicated to protecting imperiled species, says such ‘smart from the start’ efforts accommodate key goals for all parties: (1) protecting vital natural resources; and (2) speeding the permitting process for renewables.
Alameda County shows how badly things can go when large solar projects are reviewed ad-hoc. Had North Livermore Valley been studied for solar, it would have registered as a high conflict area.
In 1966, the county designated the valley as one of just a few scenic routes. Measure D, which includes the area, is designed to ‘protect the natural qualities, the wildlife habitats, the watersheds and the beautiful open spaces of Alameda County.’ The county clearly dropped the ball. And, absent a map of appropriate locations for solar facilities, Haubert and the Board prioritized Aramis’s energy benefits over preservation, biodiversity, and respecting the will of county voters.
The avoidable solar vs. open space conflict has generated significant public input. Three groups submitted appeals to stop the Supervisors from approving Aramis. And, prior to the March 4 hearing, the county received more than 200 emails from interested parties. The hearing itself lasted 10 hours, mostly due to the high volume of public comments.
It is unfortunate that Haubert ignored the many comments that urged him to keep his word. A legal fund has been created to challenge the project’s approval. Learn more at savenorthlivermorevalley.com.