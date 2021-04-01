Robert Selna, Save North Livermore Valley Attorney
It took newly elected Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert just two months in office to betray his constituents and voters county wide.
On March 4, Haubert, along with other supervisors, approved an industrial-scale solar project proposed to blanket a valley that voters protected for its beauty, agriculture, open space, and native species. During the election, Haubert – who represents unincorporated Livermore and other East County areas – called on Supervisors to halt solar project reviews until the county mapped where to best locate them on agricultural land, if at all. He assured several interested parties that he opposed approving solar facilities until the mapping could be completed.
No moratorium was imposed, and no mapping was done. Nonetheless, in a complete reversal, Haubert chaired the recent hearing, in which he and other supervisors endorsed the project that has been dubbed Aramis.
Aramis would mount solar panels on 400 acres bounded by a creek in scenic North Livermore Valley. The region is home to frogs, owls, eagles, and foxes to name a few. It has been the site of cattle ranching for more than a century. A U.S. wildlife agency recently informed the county that Aramis would injure or kill threatened species. Moreover, county voters banned most non-agricultural development there in 2000 by way of Measure D.
Haubert’s unseemly turnabout tarnished his credibility. More importantly, the board’s approval highlights an issue confronting local governments as the state transitions to renewable energy. It underscores that, while there is an urgent need for clean power projects, they must not come at the expense of environmental protections and local laws.
Large-scale solar is an important tool for California, yet it requires vast amounts of open, flat acreage. Meanwhile, the state’s environmental priorities create competition for land. California aims to convert to 100% clean energy by 2045, protect productive agricultural land, and preserve biodiversity. Achieving all of these aims means solar cannot locate everywhere.