Trish Munro, Livermore
Come explore the unique Springtown Preserve area to help document rare species in this special place! Join the City of Livermore in a BioBlitz on Saturday, May 21, from 9:00-12:00. What is the Springtown BioBlitz, I hear you cry? It’s a community science effort in which naturalists, educators, volunteers, students, citizen scientists, and more will join the City of Livermore to inventory Springtown's rare alkali ecosystem, then upload their findings into the iNaturalist app. Volunteers of all ages are welcome!
Got data? Yes, we got data!
The Livermore Police Department has just released two reports. The DOJ 2021 Officer Response to Resistance Report with information on use of force frequency and type and the 2021 Uniform Crime Report (UCR) for Part 1 Crimes, both to DOJ and to the community. You can read both reports here: www.cityoflivermore.net/lpdtransparency.
Which do you hate more: slugs or aphids? Why choose?
On Thursday, May 12th at 5:00 p.m. the Alameda County Clean Water Program will host a free webinar on how to identify, reduce, or even prevent garden pests while minimizing the effect on our water. Registration is now open at https://bit.ly/3OPvAyh.
Avance Apartment Accepting Applications
It has been very exciting to watch the Avance Apartments take shape on First Street. Located at 4260 First Street, it offers 44 new affordable units for persons with developmental disabilities and MidPen Housing is accepting applications for their waitlist. MidPen's website has more details and information on how to apply to be on the waitlist: https://www.midpen-housing.org/property/avance/
The Friends of the Livermore Public Library is sponsoring two great performances at the Civic Center Library on Saturday, May 14.
First, at 11 a.m., come watch the Magic of Germar in English and Spanish. Germar, an award-winning Vallejo-based magician, author, and writer entertains and educates through illusions—or are they?
Then, at 2 p.m., join Mark and Cindy Lemaire for an afternoon of folk music ranging from subtle, pin-drop delicate guitar solos to raucous sing-alongs, the folk duo leaves audiences laughing, smiling, and fulfilled.