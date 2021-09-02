Vic Avila, Livermore
How many cities in the Bay Area have a thriving, historical downtown? Livermore, Pleasanton, Novato, Sonoma, Albany, San Mateo … let’s throw in Pescadero just because it’s Pescadero.
Can you legitimately name any more? A SMALL, thriving, historical, downtown is even a more exceptional commodity. Then add to it a city that feels like a small town and you have Livermore.
Its sense of spaciousness, its open land on all four sides makes Livermore unique in the Bay Area.
It is something worth preserving, because it is so seldom seen in the 21st century.
City government and Livermore citizens have worked tirelessly for decades to preserve the qualities that contribute to a small-town feel. The opportunity to extend this effort exists in the downtown Central Park development. Rather than a high-density plot of land, by moving the Eden Housing conveniently across the street, Livermore adds to its legacy of appeal and attractiveness. Only get one chance