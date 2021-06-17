Vic Avila, Livermore
It assuredly is a sad day when people malign and discredit Joan Seppala for the various community benefit and open space positions she supports.
Without Joan’s efforts there may not be a Bankhead Theater, a successful Bothwell Arts Center, and open space on the north, east, and south sides of Livermore. Her efforts have assured that Livermore is the last haven of open space in the Tri-Valley. In the vast area that makes up the Tri-Valley … and only Livermore has open space!
That makes open space that much more valuable. Valuable to the human eye, spirit, and well-being, plus it also enhances property value. Joan Seppala has championed that effort for years, preserving the farmer, rancher, vineyard, and small-town nature of this city.
The Independent has concentrated its efforts to support what is good for the community of Livermore, delivering news. Joan has been a tireless warrior making every effort to preserve Livermore’s status as a great place to live.
Richly deserved applause and an amen for Joan’s lifelong efforts are in order here!