Trish Munro, Livermore
With the end of school and the arrival of summer, Livermore has lots of activities to participate in. While wearing a mask, at least if you are inside.
1. And…the mask mandate is back. This past week, Alameda County reinstated an indoor mask mandate. Why? COVID cases that result in hospitalizations are increasing. Masking up is annoying, but it’s also an easy way to decrease the risk of getting or spreading COVID. If my three-year-old grandkid can wear a mask without complaining (much), so can the rest of us.
2. Summertime means summer reading fun at the Livermore Public Library! All ages—from 9 months to 90 years or more—can participate in Livermore’s Community Reading Goal of Three Million Minutes of reading. Reading Fun began on June 1st and will end on August 17th. Here’s the sign-up link: https://bit.ly/LPL-SummerReading
3. Need to stretch after you’ve read your first thousand minutes? Get out and join in the Livermore Scavenger Hunt. Find the answers to ten questions all around Livermore. Contestants have until Wednesday, August 17 to submit one completed entry/person. Ten entries will be drawn to win REI gift certificates.
4. Bring on the Pollinators! Happening on Thursday, June 9, from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Plant pollinators like insects, birds, and mammals are vital to sustaining our ecosystems and food supply. Sign up for this webinar to find out who the pollinators are and how to plant and maintain environments that attract and protect them throughout the seasons. https://bit.ly/3z9yt7n
5. Parking downtown is free, but not for unlimited time. To support our downtown businesses, the Livermore Police Department will be enforcing the long-established timed parking limits on First Street and Second Street (mostly two-hour time limits) and some side streets such as J Street, K Street and S. Livermore Avenue. And here’s your reminder that even if Livermore doesn’t charge individuals for parking, it’s not free, whether on the street or in a garage.
6. With fire season well underway—as if it ever really left—sign up for Emergency Alerts here: acalert.org
There’s much, much more happening: the Livermore Rodeo and Parade on June 11, a city-wide garage sale on June 18, and Beautification Award nominations due by August 15. Details are here: conta.cc/3H39UeB.