Jan Brovont, Livermore
The biggest thing wrong with going all electric, is it gives the government instant complete control over us.
Think about all the blackouts we have; we will likely have them more often due to much higher demand. Remember last year Gov Newsom was saying he wanted all new cars to be electric by 2035. Within less than a week, he was asking people with electric cars to not charge them because of the strain on the power grid. The following things would also be in jeopardy: phones, computers, ability to cook, your refrigerator, hot water heaters, TV or driving far. Government even wants big rig trucks to go electric, too. So much for getting supplies timely. Think about this winter with no power, or last summer’s 110 + degrees with no power. IT’S ALL ABOUT POWER AND CONTROL OF US.
