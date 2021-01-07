Ben Barrientos, Livermore
Let's see, the folks who took time to register their preference on the design of downtown were ignored.
Then, some of us put forward a proposition. The city council folks misled by minimizing the sizes of buildings. Now, it seems that what the citizens of Livermore are going to get is a tiny patch of grass that may creep up through the cracks of cement that will cover the area, where some of us saw a grassy field.
Oh, they need the cement, so an underground garage can be built. A nice park is over the Union Square garage in San Francisco.
I guess it's hard to fight city hall, since they know what is good for us.