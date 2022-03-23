Sally Brown, Livermore
Like a tired old love song, I can't judge right from wrong, as I read this paper's contradictory pages. Yet, as I walk through our downtown, I cannot help but frown, surrounded by these walls of human cages.
The Livermore stunt team was defeated by the Monte Vista Mustangs 14-11 on March 18, losing their home-opening competition and dropping to 0-1 on the season. The Cowboys started off strong and were able to win two of the first three routines.…