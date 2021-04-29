Johnna Thompson, Livermore
It should be clearly understood that those of us opposing the Eden Housing development on the former Lucky Store site are not in opposition to low-income housing; rather, we are in opposition to putting ANY housing in the central downtown core, which should be a community park.
If the low-income housing complex were located just one block north of the central downtown site, there could be MORE affordable housing units, MORE parking, and a more open, inviting downtown with a central gathering place for the whole city.
Asking to move the affordable housing complex does not equate to opposing affordable housing. The desire for a downtown park should not be misrepresented as elitist NIMBYism. It isn't. It's just good planning.
In like manner, planning commissioner John Stein is being pilloried for comments he made at last week’s planning commission meeting, in which he explained that he favored integrating affordable housing units into mixed housing developments rather than segregating them. He said that he had grown up near such segregated housing developments in Los Angeles, which he appropriately termed ghettos. A handful of listeners interpreted Mr. Stein’s use of the word ghetto as a pejorative, and, in high dudgeon, have complained to the city council, which seems to be happy to use their grievance as an excuse to remove Mr. Stein from the planning commission. Is it only coincidence that they want to remove the only planning commissioner who voted not to approve the Eden Housing plan as it was presented to the planning commission? Mr. Stein was rightly concerned about the inadequate parking provisions of the Eden development, which was the basis for his vote not to approve. It looks to me as though the council wants only yes men (and they are all men!) on the planning commission; no independent thinkers.