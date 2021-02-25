Philip La Scola, Livermore
I read the editorial in the Feb. 18 edition of The Independent discussing the merits of ensuring each vote counts.
However, this is not an editorial that achieves that end, as it disenfranchises voters in less populous states. This idea, by Barry Fadem, has been around since 2006, and it is no different than eliminating the electoral college system and allowing a president to be elected on the popular vote. Except, Mr. Fadem wants to keep the electoral college system, and states would pledge their electoral college votes to the candidate who wins the popular vote.
Excuse me, but I don’t see any difference.
Whoever wrote this editorial is either poor at math or is extremely biased. The statement that makes this editorial destined for the trash basket states, “That those who previously felt that their votes wouldn’t count in blue or red states would feel empowered when casting their ballots.”
Please explain how accepting this premise empowers voters.
How is a voter in either a blue or red state going to feel “empowered” if the candidate voted for wins that state 60-40, but the state has to pledge their electoral votes to the 40% candidate?
Thank goodness the founding fathers had the foresight to see that certain states would be more populated than others and devised the electoral college system to avert these states from determining who would get elected.
The only way electing a president by the popular vote is going to be fair and equitable is for every state to have the same amount of people residing in each and every one of them.
That’s never going to happen.