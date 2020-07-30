This is directed to the “anti-maskers,” i.e., those individuals who feel that being asked to wear a mask in public is violating their freedom of choice:
Your “rights” do not include the right to infect me or restrict my right to go about my daily business without having to breathe in the contamination coming out of your mouth and nose. Your “rights” do not include the right to recklessly associate with infected people in bars and on beaches and then pass the infection on to dozens or hundreds of other people.
You can’t enter a restaurant without shoes or a shirt. I don’t hear you complaining about that. This is no different. When you whine about your “rights,” you seem to forget that you also have “responsibilities” to society. I know you think the world is all about you, but guess what, it’s not.