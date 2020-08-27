Rion Causey, Livermore
It has been interesting to watch the response of both consumers and the governor to the rolling blackouts due to equipment outages and high demand. Get used to it. This is only the beginning.
Remember, our politicians are calling for 100% of our future power to be renewable. Have you stopped to think how this is going to happen? If you want to minimize outages, you must have some sort of power production sitting idle during normal times. Do you expect PG&E to have existing solar panels covered up during this time? Do you expect them to have gas-fired facilities just sitting there? Remember that our government is now allowing other companies to come in and compete with PG&E. Does only PG&E get blamed? Who do you get your electrical bill from? Many in the East Bay are now receiving bills from others with strange green-power names.
Right now, power outages are rare. With more renewables, these will soon be weekly or daily. Someone needs to have excess production. Don't let legislators ruin your future with unrealistic projections and laws. And quit blaming PG&E. Maybe they aren't perfect, but they aren't responsible for everything that is going wrong right now.